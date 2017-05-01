KABOGO never insulted women, that was propaganda from WAITITU - My mother is a woman.

Wednesday May 17, 2017 - Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has said that he lost the Jubilee Party nominations because of propaganda peddled by United Kiambu team led by Kabete MP, Ferdinand Waititu.





Speaking to Radio Jambo on Wednesday , Kabogo said Waititu alias Baba Yao used propaganda to tarnish his name and ruin his track record.





"I have never insulted women in Kiambu or anywhere else because I hold them highly.”





“The allegations which were put forward to..



