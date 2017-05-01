KABOGO never insulted women, that was propaganda from WAITITU - My mother is a woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 06:03

Wednesday May 17, 2017 - Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has said that he lost the Jubilee Party nominations because of propaganda peddled by United Kiambu team led by Kabete MP, Ferdinand Waititu.

Speaking to Radio Jambo on Wednesday, Kabogo said Waititu alias Baba Yao used propaganda to tarnish his name and ruin his track record.

"I have never insulted women in Kiambu or anywhere else because I hold them highly.”

“The allegations which were put forward to..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno