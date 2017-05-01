KABOGO is planning to loot County money to spend it in his campaigns in August – NYORO says

Wednesday May 17, 2017 - Kiambu gubernatorial hopeful, James Nyoro, is now questioning the source of Kiambu Governor William Kabogo’s campaign funds.

Last week, Kabogo, who was trounced by Kabete MP, Ferdinand Waititu, in Jubilee Party primaries, said he will defend his seat as an independent candidate.

According to Nyoro, Kabogo is intending to use money that he allegedly looted from the County’s coffers to fund his independent campaign.

Nyoro called on the Government to..

