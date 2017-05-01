KABOGO cries as he says RUTO gave his enemies millions to rig him out of JP nominations.

Wednesday May 17, 2017 - Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of giving out money at Jubilee headquarters to ensure his failure in the Kiambu primaries.





In an interview with a local daily on Wednesday , the Governor said that he did not have solid evidence to support his claim but that people "told me all sorts of things".





“We saw so and so receiving money from a black Mercedes Benz at Jubilee headquarters.”





“They would go to a hotel and...



