Just For Laughs: This hilarious prank will give you a good laugh (Watch VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 05:29
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - If you are not having the best of days, this hilarious prank is what the doctor just ordered.
They say laughter is the only medicine without side effects and this video will give you a good dose.
The reaction of different people when they saw the ‘pregnant’ girl and the young boy who came to pick her is just priceless.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.