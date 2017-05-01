Jubilee Party’s IGATHE says he will fix Nairobi in his first 100 days in office with MIKE SONKO

Friday May 19, 2017 - Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful, Mike Sonko’s running mate, Polycarp Igathe, has described himself as "Mr Fix It" and promised to restore the County's glory.





In an interview with KTN on Friday , Igathe, who was the Vivo Energy Managing Director, said he accepted Senator Mike Sonko's call to be his running mate because he has a commitment to serve.





“I am a Mr fix it.”





“I love to be in the trenches and I am 'ego-less' because I..



