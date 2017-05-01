Jubilee Party’s IGATHE says he will fix Nairobi in his first 100 days in office with MIKE SONKO

Jubilee Party’s IGATHE says he will fix Nairobi in his first 100 days in office with MIKE SONKOPolitics 05:37
Friday May 19, 2017 - Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful, Mike Sonko’s running mate, Polycarp Igathe, has described himself as "Mr Fix It" and promised to restore the County's glory.
In an interview with KTN on Friday, Igathe, who was the Vivo Energy Managing Director, said he accepted Senator Mike Sonko's call to be his running mate because he has a commitment to serve.
“I am a Mr fix it.”
“I love to be in the trenches and I am 'ego-less' because I..
Page 1 2