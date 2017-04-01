Jubilee on fire as MUNYA rejects UHURU/ RUTO ahead of polls - You have neglected MERUs

Meru Governor Peter Munya has once again blamed the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, for the many problems that the residents are facing.





Speaking at Kianjai Methodist Church in Tigania West, Munya accused Jubilee of neglecting Meru region despite residents overwhelmingly voting for Uhuru/ Ruto in 2013 elections.





He noted that Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration had not initiated major development projects in the County as it has done in other areas.





“We have been begging the Government to help us construct water dams and build roads, but our cries have fallen on deaf ears,” Munya said.





“We have been begging the National Government to help us to construct the Thangatha and Kianjuri dams to no avail. Yet we have seen the National Government putting aside 60 billion for the construction of dam in Makueni and sh22 billion in Kericho Counties. Why have they neglected us like this?” Munya asked.





He threatened to rally Meru people out of Jubilee to NASA if something is not done.





The Kenyan DAILY POST