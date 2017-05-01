Jubilee now dares RAILA to boycott August election - UHURU will be declared automatic winner

Tuesday May 16, 2017 - The Jubilee Government has dared former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) to boycott the August 8th General Election saying the move will not stop the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from conducting elections.





Speaking yesterday, the Jubilee leaders led by Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen, said President Uhuru Kenyatta will automatically be declared the winner of the August 8th Presidential contest if..



