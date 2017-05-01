Jubilee now dares RAILA to boycott August election - UHURU will be declared automatic winner

...Raila Odinga boycotts.





The Jubilee leaders noted that the August polls will go on as planned with or without Raila Odinga because there are other players besides him.





They said the threat by Raila to boycott the elections if the Court of Appeal overturns the ruling that Presidential results announced at the Constituency level is final, a recipe for disaster and that Raila was laying ground for another round of election violence if he loses to Uhuru in August.





