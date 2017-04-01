Jubilee MP who claimed he can cure H!V in trouble as the National Aids Council responds.

Kenya National Aids Council Coast coordinator, Julius Koome, has termed Magarini MP, Harry Kombe’s claim that he can cure AIDs as ‘dangerous’ because it interferes with the fight against the scourge.





“His insinuation is similar to the case in The Gambia nine years ago when the then President Yahya Jahmeh claimed [he could] cure HIV. It is well-known that it disrupted (Aids) treatment in The Gambia for years.”





“We are yet to get details of his revelations but this will interfere with our efforts to fight the scourge,” said Koome.





Kombe said reflexology cures Aids at an early stage and urged youths to enlist for training and help cure people and create employment.





“A 15-minute session of reflexology can cost between Sh200 in Malindi but Sh2, 500 outside Malindi,” he said during at a rally.





“It also cures people suffering stroke, high blood pressure, stress, kidney failure, infertility, brain tumor among others,” he added.





H!V virus has no known cure to date according to the World Health Organisation (WHO)





