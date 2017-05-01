JOSEPH BOINNET to cool his heels in Kamiti prison as court orders his arrest for doing this

Thursday May 18, 2017 - Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, could be headed to jail after the High Court in Malindi issued a warrant of arrest against him over contempt of court.





Boinnet was indicted alongside Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Chairman, Francis Meja, Traffic Department Commandant, Jacinta Muthoni, and an enforcement officer with NTSA, Hared Adan.





The four are wanted for..



