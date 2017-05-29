JOHO risks being arrested and JAILED during SGR launch-See what he plans to do to UHURU

Monday May 29, 2017 -Outspoken Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho now risks being arrested on Wednesday during the launch of the Standard Gauge Railway.





This is after he vowed to storm the launch, which will be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, and embarrass the President in front of the whole world.





Speaking during National Super Alliance (NASA) rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi after clearance of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for President under NASA, Joho, who has branded himself as number one enemy of Jubilee, said he will use the Jubilee platform during the launch of SGR to ask Uhuru and Ruto to return all the billions they have looted for the last four years or so.





He dared Uhuru and his Jubilee administration to arrest him, saying he will be at the launch whether they like it or not.





The SGR launch on 31st of May is expected to be attended by many leaders from around the world.



