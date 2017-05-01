JOHO is evil, LADIES expose what he does after eating “nunu”, BETTY KYALLO is a victim.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Media News 10:35
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 - Handsome Mombasa Governor and notorious womanizer, Hassan Joho, has been accused of using and dumping ladies, Betty Kyallo being the latest victim.
According to the rumour mill, Joho treats his side-chicks like queens but once he is done with you, you will be dumped like garbage.
He takes everything that he bought for you and leaves you hanging.
That’s why he gave Betty Kyallo a Porsche and refused to give her the logbook.
He recently took it away and stopped paying her rent in Lavington.
We understand that Betty has already moved out of the lavish apartment in Lavington that Joho had rented for her.
“Rumour has it that sultan treats you well but ile siku mtakosana anachukua kila kitu hadi meza” a lady said.
“Mimi niliskia porshe cayenne ilienda na ata watu walikua wanashangaa ataafford rent for how long. But ata wakizozana na Okari kuna dame alisema joho hukutreat poa but mkiachana ni mtu ata furniture atakujia” another one added.
