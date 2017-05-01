JOHO invades RAILA’s stronghold and does the unthinkable but what happened to him after is incredible

Tuesday May 30, 2017 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho led an ODM delegation on Monday in endorsing the re-election of Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga among other ODM candidates.





Speaking after he escorted Siaya Senator James Orengo to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for clearance to run for the Senate on an ODM ticket, Joho rallied Luos to vote exclusively for ODM candidates.





He asked them to ignore those..



