Jobs and Vacancies in Valentine Growers Kenya

Valentine Growers

Job Vacancy: Security Supervisor

Key Responsibilities:

· Undertaking regular internal and external foot patrols of a site.

· Ensuring Protection of client’s property against loss, theft, damage and waste.

· Conducting regular floor walks throughout a shift to ensure the smooth running of Security operations.

· Making sure that Security Officers are performing their duties to the appropriate Standard.

· Ensuring a site is a safe and pleasant environment for our staffs at all times.

· Detecting, resolving and reporting any security breaches.

· Assigning tasks and duties to an entire security team.

· Investigating security breaches and incidents.

· Making sure that security personnel have a full understanding of their duties.

· Responding to emergency situations as they happen.

Key Skills and Competencies

· Effective people management skills & good team building skills. Being thorough and accurate in all record keeping and documentation

· Dealing professionally with any incidents of verbal abusive & threatening behavior.

· Able to distinguish when to act on own initiative and when to seek appropriate advice and guidance.

Qualifications

· Experience in security background

· Ex disciplined forces personnel not a must.

· Experience in Agricultural farm an added advantage

· Certificate of Good conduct

· Clearance certificate from the forces

· Form 4 Certificate





Position: Procurement Officer

Reports To: Chief Accountant / Internal Auditor

Job Role: The incumbent will be responsible for the timely procurement of goods and services for Valentine growers, ensuring cost effectiveness commensurate with quality.

All purchases shall be in accordance with set standard practices.

Key Responsibilities:

· Coordinating of all procurements.

· Evaluating of all services, materials and goods to be procured within the company

· Sourcing of materials, services and goods

· Request for samples or proposals, and Quotations based on the nature of the requirements.

· Review and prioritize procurement request and obtain additional information required.

· Preparation of the company LPO’s.

· Maintaining the efficiency of the supply chain

· Planning, expediting deliveries and organization supplies

· Follow up on goods, materials and services from the suppliers

· Coordination of materials receipt, inspecting the goods for quality, quantity and specifications.

· Updating of procurement documents and files on time.

· Overseeing the stores department

· Organizing physical stocking within the stores.

· Preparing monthly reports both procurement and stores to management.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in commerce (Procurement option) from a recognized institution or any other relevant degree.

· Diploma in procurement with experience can be considered

· 2 years of progressively responsible experience

· Uncompromising integrity and ethical standards.

· Problem solving skills and ability to work on their own with minimal supervision

· Firm demeanor that ensures He\She implements very stringent controls and accountability culture throughout the team.

· Previous work experience in a flower farm will be an added advantage





Valentine Growers Company limited is currently recruiting for a pack house manager .

Reporting to the general Manager, the job holder shall be required to perform the following duties:

· Overall management of packhouse, staff, production and technical operations

· Managing workforce in a dynamic and multicultural environment

· Recruit, train, and maintain competent production/Quality Assurance staff

· Ensuring that all staff trainings are done and that key personnel have the requisite skills and competency required for the job.

· Monitoring of labor efficiency and overtime authorization for the pack house staff.

· Planning and organizing for workers transport and liaising with the Transport manager on the same

· Conducting regular worker analysis on performance and making motivational recommendations Handling of all disciplinary cases on site and ensuring harmony and good relationship between staff Site Responsible for overall operations in the pack house.

· Ensuring that budgets and targets are met.

· Run an effective preventative maintenance system to preserve the integrity of the Packhouse fabric and proper functions of all machinery and equipment.

· Be part of the site HACCP team Monitoring the utilization of Packaging materials and labels with a bid of reducing/minimizing wastages

· Keeping stocks of equipment, crates and staff uniforms and ensure that proper controls and utilization is observed

· Coordinating the maintenance/servicing of all machinery and equipment on site coordinating all preparations for supermarket audits and customer visits along with the Technical manager.

· Ensures that all specified pack house records are up to date and signed off.

· Health and Safety – you will ensure that highest standards of health and safety for all workers under you are maintained.

· Product Ensuring that all products dispatched for the export market meet the specified customer specifications in terms of safety, quality and quantity.

· Legality Overall responsibility for coordination of raw material procurement, utilization, dumping and record keeping for such.

· Plan and execute the daily pack and notify the marketing Manager of any issues that may affect achievement of the daily pack.

· Ensuring that production is run such that window period is provided after every shift for cleaning.

· Effective communication with the sales team on stock levels, labour numbers, pack plan, outload volume and Packhouse packing capacity.

· In charge of daily order planning and communication with the head office on orders and all export Ensuring that Truck departure from the sites both produce and shipment trucks are on schedule.

· Actively participate /coordinate in any activities and sue diligence audits in light with the HACCP plan and as an active member of the HACCP team.

The ideal candidate should possess the following credentials:

· Must have a Bachelor’s Degree/ Diploma in the relevant field.

· Must have minimum 4 Years of experience in pack house management

· Good Managerial/leadership and Organizational Skills.

· Excellent Communication and Interpersonal Relationship Skills.

· Good Numerical Skills. Team Player Able to work independently.

· Knowledge of Customer Market standards. Measure of performance:

· Effective communication with all departments in the company.

· Accurate and timely reporting.

· Maintenance of the required processes standards all through Ensure Packhouse audits and customer visits are conducted professionally and successfully.

· Must be self-disciplined, a team player, honest and of high integrity.

· Must be able to work under minimum supervision while meeting the set targets & deadlines.

If qualified send your CV only quoting the job title on the subject (PACK HOUSE MANAGER) to careers@valentinegrowers.com stating the current Salary and expected salary.

