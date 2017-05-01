Jobs and Vacancies in University of Nairobi

Office Assistant

(1 Post)

Qualifications

· Applicants must be holders of a minimum of KCSE certificate with a D+. They should have good communication and inter-personal skills and at least 1 year experience in a similar position.

· All positions are full-time and on a one year contract renewable on satisfactory performance and by mutual consent.





Strategic Information Assistant

(3 Posts)

Qualifications

· Applicants must have a minimum of C-plus at KCSE and should be in possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Biostatistics/Information Science (BIT) from a recognized institution; experience working with DHIS2 and knowledge of PEPFAR reporting requirements.

· Applicants with training in health records, information technology, and knowledge of SPSS, Epi Info or Stata will have a distinct advantage.





Accountant

Applicants must be qualified accountants with at least CPA-K and a bachelor’s degree in accounting, management, economics or finance. They must also have three (3) years’ experience working in either donor funded projects or a large NGO or public sector.

Candidates are required to have information technology skills and be proficient in computerized accounting. This position will require the ability to supervise, excellent communication and interpersonal skills. The candidate should have high level of integrity and ability to work with multi-disciplinary teams of professionals.

Qualifications





· Planning and implementation of sound accounting systems.

· Maintain proper books of records and ensure that the established internal controls are adhered to.

· Development and training accounting staff.

· Manage projects accounting and financial systems by ensuring that appropriate control and reporting

structures are maintained in accordance with the grantee and donor agency financial rules and regulations.

· Coordinate use of field resources.





Senior Accountant

The Senior Accountant will be responsible for maintaining a high standard of accounting and financial control including overseeing processing and documentation of all transactions and supporting period end processes of the project.

Responsibilities

· Act as the lead person for all financial matters and will be expected to liaise with the technical team and other members of the finance department concerning all financial issues.

· Manage projects’ accounting and financial systems ensuring appropriate controls and reporting structures are maintained in accordance to institutional and donor financial rules and regulations.

· Review finance needs on a regular basis and make recommendations for changes to ensure best practice and provide regular capacity building of finance skills to all existing and newly recruited staff.

· Oversee the preparation of accurate and timely monthly reports and expenditure plans ensuring clear internal audit trials as well as the preparation/maintenance of accounts for external audits.

· Work with the head of project and technical staff to develop and coordinate the annual work plan and budgeting process in compliance with donor regulations.

· Ensure compliance to donor requirements, policies and procedures.

· Advise and implement any changes/developments in donor/government policies, statutory and legal requirements.

· Oversee financial aspects of sub-grantee contracts.

· Coordinate project financial audits.





Clinical Laboratory Associate (Molecular and Infectious Diseases Diagnosis)

(2 Posts)

Qualifications

· Applicants should be in possession of a minimum of a Master’s degree in molecular biology/virology/genetics or microbiology with a minimum of 3 years ‘experience in a busy clinical laboratory.

· Applicants with a HND in molecular technology and 5 years’ experience in a busy clinical laboratory will also be considered. Those with additional certification in GCLP and/or laboratory quality management systems will have a distinct advantage.

How to Apply

NOTE:

1. Applicants should forward ten (10) copies of their application letters accompanied by similar number of certified copies of certificates and C.Vs giving details of their qualifications, experience, research activities and publications they appear in.

2. Applications and related documents should be forwarded through the applicants’ heads of departments and applicants should state their current designations and salaries and other benefits attached to those designations. They should quote post reference codes as shown for each posts in the advertisement.

3. Applications should be addressed as per the code below:- CODE R&T The Principal, College of Health Sciences, P.O Box 30197-00100 Nairobi