Jobs and Vacancies in Nairobi Securities Exchange, Kenya

1. Work with key IT roles, data custodians and relevant stakeholders in the development/ enhancement of an Information Security (InfoSec) and infrastructure assurancepolicy;2. Champion development, enforcement and communication of InfoSec policies, standards and procedures;3. Lead the design and implementation of a layered information security architecture covering perimeter to end point;4. Proactively ensuring that the InfoSec architectures at all stages of their life cycle comply with policy and regulatory requirements, and that risks due to disruption ofoperations, unauthorized modification of data, destruction of computer resources and compromise or loss of information resources are minimized;5. Coordinate the development and delivery of an education and training program on InfoSec and privacy matters for employees and other authorized users so as to ensurecompliance;6. Develop and implement an Incident Reporting and Response system to address any security breaches, respond to policy violations or complaints from external parties;7. Lead the implementation and testing of NSE’s recovery and business continuity plan;8. Maintain ongoing knowledge of methodologies and implements best practices in InfoSec management;9. Recommends and champions courses of action and policies that allow NSE to securely meet its organizational goals;10. Develop and implement an ongoing risk assessment program targeting information security and privacy matters, including regular assessment and reporting on risk andinformation security posture;11. Lead the preparation of RFPs, bid proposals and other documentation related to acquisition of information security infrastructure as well as negotiations with vendors,outsourcers and contractors to secure relevant products and services;12. Conduct research, recommend and enforce InfoSec best practice standards in line with globally accepted information security frameworks; and13. Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.