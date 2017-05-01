Jobs and Vacancies in Nairobi Securities Exchange, Kenya

The Nairobi Securities Exchange was constituted as Nairobi Stock Exchange in 1954 as a voluntary association of stockbrokers in the European community registered under the Societies Act.

Overall Purpose

This role works with the Business Systems Manager and is responsible for managing the technical and functional operations, maintenance and support of NSEs internal and external business systems through installing, configuring, operating and provisioning business applications in line with business requirements.

The role also supports service delivery function with regard to incident resolution and change management services.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

1. Participate in the examination of user requirements and determination or development of appropriate solutions to meet those requirements.

2. Operate and provision of the Company’s business application systems with a view to ensure optimal availability and security in line with information security targets.

3. Develop and maintain system administration documentation, test procedures and outcomes and knowledge base articles to a level that enables system and client service continuity;

4. Review, test and deploy system changes in line with change management policy.

5. Ensure optimal systems availability in line with set targets and through systems trouble shooting and continuous monitoring.

6. Ensure system and database configurations and operational procedures for associated services are comprehensively and accurately documented.

7. Execute systems start up, monitoring, shut down and backups.

8. Responding to queries, Investigating root cause, resolving system incidents as well as deploying corrective and preventive measures; preparing incident reports.

9. Administration of relevant system databases.

10. Carry out user training.

11. Carry any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Minimum qualifications and desired skills

1. Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information technology or equivalent qualifications.

2. Minimum two (2) years’ experience.

3. Professional training that enhances knowledge in information security such as a CISA certification or a professional diploma on relevant areas.

4. Knowledge of UNIX and Windows operating systems.

5. Knowledge of information security practices and controls.

6. Experience in relational database management systems.

(Exposure to Oracle & MS-SQL will be an added advantage)





Key Competencies

1. Ability to maintain confidentiality of privileged information and to ensure absolute discretion and sensitivity to confidential matters.

2. Hands on experience in of Relational Database Management Systems administration.

3. Hands on experience in systems analysis, design, programming, installation and customisation of computer systems.

4. Ability to identify user needs, information data sources and types including application requirements

5. Working Knowledge of programming & scripting.

6. Knowledge of data and computer security systems

7. Ability to resolve basic hardware/software installation, make adjustments to equipment and retrieve information from databases.

8. Effective communication and interpersonal skills

9. Ability to develop, implement and deliver an effective training programme.

10. Demonstrated ability to keep abreast of ICT developments through continuous professional development.

Overall Purpose

The candidates will be entrepreneurial, comfortable in fast pace, client and result driven environment and must feel at ease scripting and pricing derivatives and strategies with a strong knowledge of market practices, risk measures and hedging practices.





Key Duties and Responsibilities

1. Responsible for activities associated with enhancing existing and creation of new derivative products;

2. Implementation of solutions to support new product and client offerings;

3. Coordination and communication with various internal and external stakeholders inclusive of direct client interaction;

4. Driving sales, managing leads and generating revenues in line with set targets.

5. Research, analysis and keeping abreast of other derivative exchange products, OTC derivatives, competitors and regulatory changes/ trends and assist in formulation and implementation of new policies and rules;

6. Creation of educational and training material; and

7. Conducting of education and training to all existing and potential stakeholders.





Minimum qualifications and desired skills

i. Bachelor’s degree in a business related or any other relevant field;

ii. Professional qualifications such as CFA, CPA, ACCA, ACI and membership to a relevant professional body; and

iii. Minimum four (4) years’ experience in capital market environments and/or significant treasury trading, sales or operations roles at an investment/commercial bank.





Key Competencies

i. Able to communicate clearly and concisely, moderating style and delivery to suit different parties and media;

ii. Strong interpersonal and relationship management skills;

iii. Desire to develop and maintain client relationships;

iv. Strong IT skills and high level of Proficiency in using Advanced Functions of Excel and using the same for Model Development;

v. Strong product knowledge and experience in the trading of Equities, Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Commodities, settlements, cash management, fund management, risk

management and regulatory environments are desired.

vi. Proven ability to work efficiently and accurately under pressure in a fast paced multi-tasking environment; and

vii. Proactive and self-motivated.

Overall Purpose

This position is responsible for the management of risk as pertaining to the derivatives market.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

i) Carry out risk and internal controls examinations and include reviews of the following areas:

o Ensuring adequacy of resources and systems used for risk management; and compensation or other incentives that may adversely impact independence;

o Market risk in exchange trading, clearing and settlement activities and firm assets, including VAR (value at risk), economic models (margin methodologies), scenario

analyses, stress testing, and daily back testing;

o Funding, liquidity and credit risks, including counterparty credit risk across all products and businesses, credit limits, pricing models, valuation, guarantees, collateral,

margin, and settlement and legal risks;

o Operational risks, including segregation of duties; checks and balances; protection of client funds and securities; controls to prevent identity thefts, phishing attacks, and

inappropriate release of sensitive customer information;operating systems; management information systems; management reporting; front and back office operations;

security; and contingency planning and disaster recovery;

o Utilize system infrastructure and control framework knowledge to recognize and challenge potential infrastructure efficiencies and control gaps, and proactively partner with own colleagues and other teams in the development of both infrastructure and control improvements and major enhancement projects, including comparing and evaluating multiple courses of action and selecting and implementing the most appropriate resolution for the business; and

o Ensure that new products and activities are assimilated into the risk management system in a timely and appropriate manner.

ii) Risk & Control Operations – supports the firm by ensuring the integrity of books and records, assessing regulatory requirements, and interfacing with regulators frequently;

iii) Ensure a well-documented system of internal controls designed to manage material risk exposures which will enable the Exchange management to identify, analyse, and manage the risks inherent in the firm’s business activities with a view to safeguarding the organisational physical and IS assets and preventing significant losses; and

iv) Provide the Exchange with critical control indicators that assess economic, regulatory, and operational risks, while providing support to the Operations Division Risk Framework

Minimum requirements

i) Bachelor’s Degree in analytical science or financial related subject;

ii) Appropriate professional qualification – professional training/ certification in financial instruments and markets, mathematical foundations of risk measurement audit will be an added advantage;

iii) Minimum 6 (six) years relevant professional experience in trading, dealing and clearing in financial markets, market risk management gained from an organization with a strong internal control framework, preferably financial institutions;

iv) High attention to detail, accuracy and risk awareness;

v) Strong risk & quantitative analysis, organizational and interpersonal skills; and

vi) A dynamic self-starter with ability to prioritize and to work independently as well as in a team.

vii) Exposure to the financial services industry is essential, preferably in cash or derivatives markets;

viii) Ability to deal with Regulators & Market Participants on issues concerning Clearing & Settlement related Risk Management and Global Regulatory Development in this area;

ix) High level of Proficiency in using Advanced Functions of Excel and using the same for Model Development;

x) Working knowledge of varied risk management and information systems will also be a plus;

xi) Familiar to internationally driven standards relating to financial market infrastructures; and

xii) An appreciation of global risks and their impact on local economic dynamics

Overall Purpose

The role is responsible for planning, development and delivery of a comprehensive information security and privacy program for the NSE.

The purposes of the program include assuring that information created, acquired or maintained by NSE and its authorized users, is accessed and used in accordance with its intended purpose; to protect NSE information and its infrastructure from external or internal threats; and to assure that NSE complies with statutory and regulatory

requirements regarding information access, security and privacy.

This role serves as a Technical Advisor to the NSE and is process owner on all areas of information systems security.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

1. Work with key IT roles, data custodians and relevant stakeholders in the development/ enhancement of an Information Security (InfoSec) and infrastructure assurance

policy;

2. Champion development, enforcement and communication of InfoSec policies, standards and procedures;

3. Lead the design and implementation of a layered information security architecture covering perimeter to end point;

4. Proactively ensuring that the InfoSec architectures at all stages of their life cycle comply with policy and regulatory requirements, and that risks due to disruption of

operations, unauthorized modification of data, destruction of computer resources and compromise or loss of information resources are minimized;

5. Coordinate the development and delivery of an education and training program on InfoSec and privacy matters for employees and other authorized users so as to ensure

compliance;

6. Develop and implement an Incident Reporting and Response system to address any security breaches, respond to policy violations or complaints from external parties;

7. Lead the implementation and testing of NSE’s recovery and business continuity plan;

8. Maintain ongoing knowledge of methodologies and implements best practices in InfoSec management;

9. Recommends and champions courses of action and policies that allow NSE to securely meet its organizational goals;

10. Develop and implement an ongoing risk assessment program targeting information security and privacy matters, including regular assessment and reporting on risk and

information security posture;

11. Lead the preparation of RFPs, bid proposals and other documentation related to acquisition of information security infrastructure as well as negotiations with vendors,

outsourcers and contractors to secure relevant products and services;

12. Conduct research, recommend and enforce InfoSec best practice standards in line with globally accepted information security frameworks; and

13. Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Minimum requirements

i) Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information technology or equivalent;

ii) Minimum four (4) years’ experience in information security, information technology or related field;

iii) Professional training/certifications in information security;

iv) Knowledge on the secure design and set up of networks;

v) Knowledge of security of relational Databases;

vi) Ability to maintain confidentiality of privileged information and to ensure absolute discretion and sensitivity to confidential matters;

vii) Hands on experience in design and deployment of information security architectures;

viii) Working knowledge of UNIX and windows operating system environments;

ix) Working knowledge of and experience in the policy and regulatory environment of information security especially in financial markets;

x) Excellent project management, written and oral communication skills;

xi) Ability to work collaboratively with a broad range of constituencies and diverse groups of people;

xii) Working knowledge of information security best practice standards; and

xiii) Working knowledge of varied network and information security technologies, such as IDS, SIEM, UTM, Endpoint security solutions etc. will be an added advantage







How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge and can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the criteria given above, please submit your application with a detailed CV stating your current position, remuneration, qualifications, experience, names & addresses of three referees and email & telephone contacts together with copies of your academic and professional certificates and testimonials to the address below by close of business on Friday, 19th May 2017.

The Chief Executive Nairobi Securities Exchange Limited The Exchange, 55 Westlands Road P.O. Box 43633- 00100 NAIROBI

Email: recruitment@nse.co.ke

Dropping Zone No. 243 Revlon Professional Plaza, 2nd Floor

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.