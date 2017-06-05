Jobs and Vacancies in General Motors Kenya

Cash Accountant

REF: ACCT/HRBP/001

Reporting to the Senior Accountant – Treasury

We are looking for highly engaged candidates with a track record of excellence to fill the following open positions aligned to the Company’s planned strategic direction and change:-

Responsibilities

· Cash handling, custody and management.

· Management of the petty cash fund: disbursement, control & reconciliation.

· Management of cash within set guidelines and policy.

· Facilitating timely issuance and cancellation of bank guarantee and bid bonds process.

· Process credit cards for approved employees.

· Custodian of company car log books, accounts receivable securities and monthly reconciliation of log books held and issued.

· Support month end close processes.

· Prepare monthly cash reports.

· Ensure implementation and compliance of organisational document management process.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance. CPA (K) or ACCA.

· Two years relevant work experience.

· High level of integrity, attention to detail and analytical.

· Excellent communication skills.

· Experience working with accounting applications e.g. SAP and Microsoft office packages will be an added advantage.





Data Scientist

REF SSM/HRBP/004

Reporting to the CRM & Digital Marketing Manager

Responsibilities

· Develop tools, techniques and theories to facilitate ongoing research activities of the company. Collaborate with business analysts and other stakeholders to suggest other products of interest to management.

· Model and frame business scenarios that are meaningful and which impact on critical business processes and decisions.

· Identify unique opportunities to collect and study new and diverse data.

· Discover “stories” told by the data and present them to the business managers and management. Design, modify and build new data processes.

· Keep up to date with latest technology trends and apply them to identify and develop innovative solutions and projects.

· Work with the IT team to support data collection, integration and retention.

· Research and develop statistical learning models for data analysis and provide overall business metrics. Qualify where information can be stored or what information, external to the organization, may be used.

· Educate the organisation both from IT and business perspectives on new approaches, such as testing hypothesis and statistical validation of results.

· Communicate results and ideas to management.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Statistics.

· Four years relevant experience.

· Possess a combination of creative abilities and business acumen.

· Knowledge in data mining and statistical analysis.

· Good knowledge in programming language, analytical and problem solving skills.

· Demonstrate excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· Proficiency in SPSS. Microsoft Power Bland Tableau.

· Good knowledge in database management, data modelling, data warehousing, predictive analytics, business intelligence and big data analysis.





Draughtsman

REF: ENG/HRBP/001

Reporting to the Product Engineer – Design & Bodybuilding

Responsibilities

· Prepare technical designs drawings for Manufacturing Tooling (Jigs and Fixtures).

· Provide supervision support to the Manufacturing Tooling suppliers and ensure compliance to company EHS and Contractor safety policy guidelines.

· Generate vehicle body designs drawings in conformance with Kenya standard 372: 2014 and Product Body

· Building Technical Guides.

· Generate technical designs and drawings for vehicle systems components.

· Prepare facilities layout drawings for the Plant as required.

· Capacity planning for tool room resources to ensure effective and efficient utilization by the contractors for tooling development

· Support the process of managing the Tools and Machine inventories for tool room section

· Maintenance of the Manufacturing Tooling, Body Designs and Facilities Technical drawings.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical or Production Engineering.

· Three years’ experience and preferably as a draughtsman.

· Computer design software (AutoCAD. Inventor etc.).

· Innovative, high level of integrity, and excellent analytical skills.

· Project Management experience will be an added advantage.





Order & Inventory Coordinator

REF: GPSC/HRBP/002

Reporting to the Supply Chain Manager.

Responsibilities

· Saks and Distribution Operations

· Vehicle allocation to dealers, direct sales and export.

· Orders logging and fulfilment.

· Body building forecast and allocations.

· Monthly cyclic count planning and management.

· Sharing production status with dealers for planning. Inventory Management

· Inventory warehousing management.

· Preparation of inventory tracking reports.

· Planning and forecasting inventory for duty payment.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in business, statistics, management, finance or a sales related field.

· Minimum ‘0’ level Grade B+.

· Three years relevant work experience.

· Excellent analytical, planning, organisational skills and ability to drive processes in collaboration with other stakeholders.

How to Apply

Successful candidates will be employed on fixed one year Graduate in Training contracts.

Please send your application and CV to:

The HR Business Partner,

General Motors East Africa Ltd, Enterprise/Mombasa road,

P.O. Box 30527 – 00100,

NAIROBI

Or Email careers.kenya@gm.com

Deadline 5th June, 2017