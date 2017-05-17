Jobs and Vacancies in Cytonn Kenya

Finance Manager

Job Category: Finance

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: May 17th, 2017

Cytonn Real Estate is a development firm that seeks to develop institutional grade real estate having a team with extensive and deep experience in real estate development and finanace. At cytonn Real estate we work to deliver quality and aspirational real estate developments that encourage great community living.

To manage its rapid growth, the company is looking for a dynamic and hardworking individual with strong leadership and entrepreneurial skills to join the team in the Finance department. The successful candidate will have an opportunity to participate in our share ownership plan.

Responsibilities

· Oversee the management of books of accounts and their reconciliations to ensure completeness, accuracy and timeliness of recording of all financial data.

· Oversee the companies’ ledgers, that is, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable & General Ledger to ensure financial transactions are recorded, processed and analyzed in line with the laid down policies.

· Oversee maintenance of fixed asset registers to ensure assets are safeguarded at all times.

· Work closely with the project management teams to produce accurate project models and or budgets and ensure they’re followed throughout the project life.

· Preparation of accurate and timely consolidated monthly management accounts and presenting them to the business teams in the prescribed manner.

· Oversee weekly preparation of cash flow projections for all entities in order to optimally manage cash flows while meeting obligations for our stakeholders.

· Oversee accurate computation of revenue recognition for our Real Estate projects as well as amounts charged to investment properties and work in progress in line with the requirements of IFRS

· Closely liaise with the Real Estate team to follow up on the progress of the projects in order to advise the management on the accounting treatment of the respective transactions on real time basis.

· In liaison with other Head of Department, come up with entities budgets, ensure implementation of the budgets and analyze variances in order to control costs.

· Establish and maintain internal control systems and ensure that accounting standards are met and adhered to consistently

· Ensure the entities under management are compliant with all taxation and other regulatory requirements.

· These includes PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, NITA, VAT and WHT.

· Coordinate and oversee the internal and external audit of the accounting records and financial statements and implementing all recommendations on timely basis.

· Periodically liaising with the external auditors to ensure professional opinion on complex accounting matters is sought for and adjusting our operations accordingly. Also ensuring interim and final audit are completed on timely basis to have audited accounts concluded as per the company’s policy.

· Manage relationship with banks, auditors, clients, business partners and other stakeholders.

· Train and assist others within a team environment.

· Ensure all documentations are filed correctly and on time.

· Provide strategic advice related to finance, accounting and operations matters to the executive team

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· CPAK / ACCA qualification or equivalent.

· Business related degree with upper second class honors.

· Mean grade of B+ in secondary education.

· At least five years of work experience in a finance related role, with previous senior management experience.

Additional Information

· Strong IT skills will be an added advantage.

· Excellent analytical skills.

· Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously, with great accuracy, organization, attention to detail and follow-through.

· Ability to carry out assigned projects to completion with minimal directions.

· Communicate effectively verbally and in writing; ability to establish and maintain solid relationships with staff members, clients, administrators and custodians.

How to Apply



Click on this LINK to apply. Click on thisto apply.





Quality Assurance/Control Internships

Job Category: Quality Assurance/Control

Job Type: Internship

Closing Date: May 26th, 2017

Cytonn Real Estate is a development firm that seeks to develop institutional grade real estate having a team with extensive and deep experience in real estate development and finanace. At cytonn Real estate we work to deliver quality and aspirational real estate developments that encourage great community living.

Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, local institutional investors and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.

We currently have over Kshs. 74 billion of investments and projects under mandate, mainly in real estate.

To manage its rapid growth, the company is looking for highly motivated, dynamic, hardworking and self-driven team players to join the team in the Quality Assurance/Quality Control department.

Responsibilities

· Review the project in-depth to schedule deliverables and estimate costs

· Oversee all onsite constructions to monitor compliance with building and safety regulations

· Review the work progress on daily basis

· Prepare internal reports pertaining to project status in terms of quality, safety, schedule and cost

· Analyze, manage and mitigate risks facing projects

· Ensure quality construction standards and the use of proper construction techniques

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management, Quantity Survey or Civil Engineering with a Minimum of Upper Second Class Honors or equivalent.

· Minimum of B+ in KCSE or equivalent

· Ability to work in a team

· Ready to take on challenges

· Demonstrate leadership capability

· Innovative and solution oriented individuals

· Learning Opportunities

· Be part of a fast paced dynamic organization

· Skill acquisition from different departments with Cytonn Real estate

· Clear understanding of Real estate dynamics

Additional Information

· Strong communication skills (both written and oral)

· Good analytical and quantitative reasoning

· Strong organizational and time management skills -ability to adhere to deadlines, multi-task and be able to prioritize.

· Entrepreneurial spirit with demonstrated creativity & innovation in business

· Ability to learn quickly and manage workload, work effectively under pressure in demanding environment.

· Knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office, with exceptional skills in Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Project

How to Apply



Click on this LINK to apply. Click on thisto apply.

Facilities Management

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: May 25th, 2017

Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, local institutional investors and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region. We currently have over Kshs. 74 billion of investments and projects under mandate, mainly in real estate.

We are seeking highly motivated, self-directed, team players to fill the position of Real Estate Facilities and Property Management Associate. Reporting to the Facilities and Property Manager, The Associate will oversee the Facilities and Property Management Analyst and Assistant and will work towards the development and management of properties under Cytonn Real Estate’s responsibility.

The position will afford successful individuals a unique opportunity to participate in both a strong incentive structure and equity ownership plan.

Responsibilities

· Ensure satisfactory facility/property management by providing a seamless interface into our real estate department

· Oversee the development and management of the capital and expense budgets

· Develop and implement the annual management plan; accomplish key performance indicators identified by Cytonn Real Estate

· Oversee appropriate monthly/quarterly/annual reporting on facilities/properties under Cytonn Real Estate

· Ensure compliance with Cytonn Real Estate’s minimum audit standards

· Oversee the development and management of properties under Cytonn Real Estate’s responsibility

· Develop monthly/quarterly variance reporting on all operating budgets for each property on a timely basis

· Assist with the development and implement the annual management plan for the buildings

· Help develop and approve the annual capital plan for each building

· Manage site security program and other services in accordance with the Cytonn Real Estate security policy

· Develop and implement innovative programs, processes and producers that reduce short and long term operating costs and increase productivity

· Provide the lead role to monitor customer satisfaction and increase it

· Source local services and goods needed to perform day to day operations through 3rd party suppliers. This includes writing contract, obtaining necessary vendor set up forms and reviewing certificate of insurance for compliance

· Ensure proper management of rental and services charge account

· To create an adequate Health and Safety Management Plan to ensure that Health and Safety procedures are in place, for the benefit of all the premise users

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree, minimum of Second upper, or equivalent work experience in Facilities Management and property Management, Real estate or Equivalent

· Minimum of 3 years industry experience required either in the corporate environment, third party service provider or as a consultant

· Strong organizational and management skills

· Experience in matrix management organization desirable

· Strong presentation skills

· Knowledge of real estate, technology, accounting and building technology systems

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Computer proficiency

· Demonstrate strong interpersonal, supervisory and creativity

· Strong computer skills, including high level of proficiency in MS Excel, Power Point, and Word

· Membership to a relevant professional body will be an added advantage

How to Apply



Click on this LINK to apply. Click on thisto apply.

Facilitates & Properties Manager

Job Category: General

Job Type: Permanent

Closing Date: May 25th, 2017

Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, local institutional investors and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region. We currently have over Kshs. 74 billion of investments and projects under mandate, mainly in real estate.

Cytonn Real Estate a leading real estate developer in the region with over Kshs. 73 billion of projects under mandate, is looking for a highly motivated, self-driven, team player to fill the position of Facilities and Properties Manager. The successful candidate will lead a team that will oversee the day to day management of Cytonn Properties .

Responsibilities

· Establishes rental rate by surveying local rental rates; calculating overhead costs, depreciation, taxes, and profit goals

· Contracts with tenants by negotiating leases; collecting security deposit

· Accomplishes financial objectives by collecting rents; paying bills; forecasting requirements; preparing an annual budget; scheduling expenditures; analyzing variances; initiating corrective action

· Maintains property by investigating and resolving tenant complaints; enforcing rules of occupancy; inspecting vacant units and completing repairs; planning renovations and contracting with landscaping services

· Maintains building systems by contracting for maintenance services; supervising repairs

· Enforces occupancy policies and procedures by confronting violators

· ensuring that facilities meet government regulations and environmental, health and security standards

· supervising multi-disciplinary teams of staff including maintenance, grounds and custodial workers

· organising security and general administrative services

· investigating availability and suitability of options for new premises

· responding appropriately to emergencies or urgent issues as they arise and dealing with the consequences

· Help in Concept development

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree, a minimum of Second upper, or equivalent work experience in Facilities Management and property Management. A post graduate degree will be an added advantage

· Minimum of 5 years’ industry experience required either in the corporate environment, third party service provider or as a consultant

· Membership to a relevant professional body will be an added advantage.

· Strong communication skills (both written and oral)

· Good analytical and quantitative reasoning

How to Apply