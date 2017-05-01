Job Opportunities in Kenya Orient, Nairobi

Kenya Orient Insurance Limited

Job Title: Branch Manager – KTDA

Location: Nairobi

Division / Department: Underwriting

Immediate Supervisor: Regional Manager

Overall Responsibility: The position is in charge of branch operations and ensuring that they meet or exceed set performance targets in respect to underwritten premium, client recruitment, client retention, service quality, debt management and expense control.

Key Tasks, Duties and Responsibilities

· Promote business growth and achieve set growth targets by aggressively marketing the branch to potential customers and increasing the services provided to existing ones. This will include monitoring market activities and identifying ways in which the company’s services can be improved and rendered more competitive

· Ensure that both internal and external reporting requirements are complied with fully and that reports are accurate and timely

· Ensure that branch operations run smoothly and profitably so that quality service is provided to customers at all times

· Set performance standards for the branch that are in line with the Company’s business targets and ensure that staff understand those targets and have the capacity to achieve them. This will include ensuring that staff are well trained in their jobs and regular monitoring of performance

· Promote a positive image for the company by ensuring quality service and professionally handling customer complaints.

· Improve business for the company by maintaining good customer relations

· Take charge of security matters at branch level and ensure compliance with set policies and procedures

· Ensure compliance on cash and carry regulation/guidelines and make sure the company credit policy is not flouted and be held accountable for the compliance of this guideline

· Prepare of monthly management report giving details of branch performance, business acquired and lost and feedback on market practices from customers for action or improvement

· Visit, develop and maintain good rapport with customers and handle their queries, and reporting on any significant/persistent concerns to management

· Analyse documents for the different classes of insurance to determine the degree of risk considering the underwriting factors for each particular class, determine and decline excessive risks

· Ensure all risk assessments and decisions are made on acceptability and costing

· Ensure business accepted is documented with agreed terms

· Direct involvement in business follow ups for existing clients and making decisions on renewal terms to apply based on past performance

· Maintain communication to agents, brokers, and other stakeholders to obtain further market information, quote rates, or explain the company’s underwriting policies

· Ensure renewal notice letters are sent to clients and following up if the renewals were received by the client

· Handle all human resource administrative issues of the branch staff regarding supervision and departmental requirement on staffing, appraisals, training, discipline and absence

· Provide technical guidance to staff

· Coordinating marketing drives and marketing activities for the branch and regularly submitting the periodic reports.

· Participating in building and enhancing good public image through various public relations initiatives.

· Validating all claims and ensuring that they are promptly communicated to the Claims Department and supporting documents submitted.

· Leading and motivating the branch team to ensure achievement of branch objectives in alignment with company strategy

Requirements

· A bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or equivalent

· ACII / AIIK Qualification

· 6 years’ Relevant Work Experience

· Excellent Verbal and written communication

Competencies

· Knowledge in Claims, Underwriting and pricing

· Risk perception and assessment

· Ability to lead and develop others

· Ability to build relationships, innovative, analytical thinking and customer orientation.

How to Apply:

How to Apply:

If you are interested in the position and have the required qualifications, skills and experience, kindly CLICK HERE to apply online on or before Wednesday 17th May, 2017.





Job Title: Human Resource Executive (6 Months Contract)

Location: Head Office

Division / Department: Human Resource

Immediate Supervisor: Senior Human Resource Executive

Overall Responsibility: The position is responsible for ensuring effective service delivery to all staff in support of achievement of overall company objectives.

Reporting to the Assistant Manager – Human Resource, the HR Executive will support efforts to attract, develop and retain a skilled and motivated staff that will drive the business to achieve its strategic objectives, while enhancing employee development through performance management and training.

Key Tasks, Duties and Responsibilities

· Assist in developing, reviewing and maintenance of appropriate HR practices, policies and procedures;

· Assist in Developing and implementing the Annual HR business plan in line with the Corporate Strategic Plan;

· Implement staff motivation and retention initiatives to ensure staff are highly engaged;

· Assist in Coordinating, monitoring and evaluating performance management and appraisal processes for all staff;

· Ensure timely and accurate payroll administration for all staff;

· Ensure the Timely and accurate administration of Employee Benefits (including medical, Leave, pensions, Group Life & WIBA);

· Serve as the departments resource driving compliance

· Act as the department’s representative in key engagements (i.e. welfare committee, ISO & OPI Teams)

· Assist in carrying out staff audits , identifying gaps and taking necessary action to close the gaps;

· Review departmental resource requests versus the organizations staff establishment;

· Generation of necessary staff reports and metrics for management decision making;

· Facilitate the implementation of staff movement relating to promotions, transfers or discharge;

· Assist in Recruitment, On-boarding, training and other employee engagement initiatives;

· Maintain the Filing system and up to date accurate staff data/ records;

· Managing the HRMS System in an accurate manner and preparing weekly, monthly and annual staff analysis and ad-hoc reports

· Maintaining HR Service related trackers to aid in the improvement of the departmental service Levels;

· Managing the staff records and implementing the relevant actions (probation, contract renewal, disciplinary letters, termination, resignation, promotion, internship, NITA, Induction programs)

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· University Graduate in HRM

· Higher Diploma in HR Management

· 3 years’ relevant work Experience

· Excellent Verbal and written communication

Competencies

· Knowledge of policies and procedures

· Recruiting, selection and placement

· Performance Management/Career management

· Talent Management

· Employee Relations

How to Apply:

If you are interested in the position and have the required qualifications, skills and experience, kindly CLICK HERE to apply online on or before Wednesday 17th May, 2017.





Job Title: Assistant Branch Manager – Eldoret

Location: Eldoret

Division / Department: Underwriting

Immediate Supervisor: Regional Manager

Requirements

· A bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or equivalent

· ACII / AIIK Qualification

· 6 years’ Relevant Work Experience

· Excellent Verbal and written communication

Competencies

· Knowledge in Claims, Underwriting and pricing

· Risk perception and assessment

· Ability to lead and develop others

· Ability to build relationships, innovative, analytical thinking and customer orientation.

How to Apply:

Job Title: Assistant Legal Officer

Location: Head Office

Division / Department: Claims (Legal)

Immediate Supervisor: Senior Legal Officer

Overall Responsibility: The position is responsible for controlling matters under litigation with external lawyers, all legal cases under their services, and out of court settlements and/or recoveries in liaison with the Senior Legal Officer.

Key Tasks, Duties and Responsibilities

· Assist in appointment of defence lawyers where action is brought against the company and ensure at all times the advocates work in the best interest of the Company.

· Assist in recovery of company outlay from negligent third parties.

· Assist in negotiating amicably, out of court settlements.

· Review investigation reports, to ensure that they are comprehensive enough to meet the need for which they were sought, and recommend remedial action as necessary

· Assist in processing of payments to claimants and service providers

· Assist in legal research and preparing legal opinions to both external and internal clients.

· With the assistance of Senior legal officer, respond to any correspondence and/or enquiries regarding claims legal issues.

· Maintain adequate reserves for legal claims.

· Prepare legal documents as required.

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Bachelor of Law degree

· Legal Diploma Graduate

· Cumulative 1 Year Work Experience in the Legal Field

· Awaiting/ Admitted to the Bar as an advocate of the High Court

· Excellent Verbal and written communication

Competencies

· Legal Knowledge

· Insurance products and services

· Insurance principles and practice

· Claims management/handling

How to Apply:

Job Title: Assistant Underwriting Executive

Location: Nakuru

Division / Department: Underwriting

Immediate Supervisor: Branch Supervisor

Overall Responsibility: The position is responsible for in accordance with laid down underwriting procedures in the company and to ensure effective and efficient service delivery to customers

Key Tasks, Duties and Responsibilities

· Assisting with the review of all applications for insurance – determine the profiles of risks presented to the branch/company for insurance and assess their acceptability or otherwise.

· Assisting in reviewing all reports from various service providers relating to proposals for insurance.

· Assisting in reviewing proposals for insurance and adjust benefits where necessary by reviewing previous files, worksheets, etc. assessing risks.

· Participating in sales initiatives.

· Assisting in timely preparation and dispatch of policy documents.

· Assisting in reviewing suspense items and follow up on outstanding requirements with a view to reconciling them in record time.

· Assisting in timely processing of quotations and tender documents.

· Liaising with intermediaries for business support.

· Assisting in processing of credits and refunds.

· Any other duties assigned by management in line with task.

Requirements

· A bachelor’s degree from a recognized university

· Pass in at least one paper in ACII or equivalent

· 1 year relevant working experience

Required Competencies

· Knowledge of underwriting and pricing

· Knowledge of products and services

· Claims Knowledge

· Risk Perception and assessment

· Underwriting management process

How to Apply:

