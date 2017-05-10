JANET KANINI and ‘how to kiss a girl’ among Google’s most trending searches in Kenya in April!

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - Search engine giant, Google, has released the list of the top searches by Kenyans in the month of April.





The late Janet Kanini Ikua, who succumbed to cancer, was the most searched personality.





Her death came as a shocker to many given that she had been declared cancer free.





Late Comedian Emmanuel Makori better known as Ayeiya, was also among the most searched personality following his sudden demise via road accident.





Top on the ‘how to’ category, Kenyans were searching how to…



