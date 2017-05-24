Jackpot winner ABISAI buys a brand new Jeep Wrangler after France holiday (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 24, 2017- Days after Samuel Abisai, the Sh221M jacpot winner took a trip to France, the 28-year old was last week in Zanzibar.





Abisai has been keeping his followers abreast about his adventures on Facebook and from the photos, he has started balling.





He shared pics taken at different attraction sites at the beautiful island, including the Old Fort of Zanzibar where he paid tribute to forefathers.





“If you remember where you coming from…..where you going will be crystal clear…..a moment of silence to our forefathers.” he captioned pics at the Fort.





He also flaunted a brand new Jeep Wrangler hinting that he may have acquired the powerful off-road machine.





Well, it seems the lad is eating life with a big spoon.





