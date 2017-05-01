It’s over for SONKO/ JOHO/ WAIGURU as they are barred from vying in August - See FULL LIST

Wednesday May 24, 2017 - Over 20 politicians from both the National Super Alliance (NASA) and Jubilee now risk being barred from competing in the August 8th General Election.





This is after they were blacklisted in the list of shame by a Non-Governmental Organisation on grounds that they were unfit for leadership due to integrity issues in line with Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity.





Among those who may be barred from contesting in August include Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero, his Mombasa Counterpart, Ali Hassan Joho, Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko and...



