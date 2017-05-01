It is over for RAILA in Coast! JOHO faked his KCSE certificate - TOBIKO says he is a criminal

Saturday May 20, 2017 - The Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko, has said his office carried out an independent probe and has established that Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, faked his Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) result slip.





According to a statement issued by Assistant DPP, Alexander Muteti, on Friday , Joho had forged the KCSE results slip, which he produced while applying for admission at the University of Nairobi.





“The documents acquired from Nairobi University clearly indicate Joho, under his own hand, applied [for the degree course], paid fees and...



