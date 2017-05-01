ISAAC RUTO is a force to reckon with - See the magic he is doing for RAILA and NASA in Rift Valley

Tuesday May 23, 2017 - Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has continued his onslaught against the Jubilee Government in Rift Valley as he solicited votes for National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, ahead of the August polls.





Speaking in Buretti Constituency yesterday, Ruto asked members of the Kalenjin community to vote for Raila Odinga to the last man the way they did in 2007, saying only NASA will save them from the moribund and ineffective Jubilee leadership.





He packaged Raila Odinga as a..



