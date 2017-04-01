ISAAC RUTO hits back at the Deputy President after attack and tells him the painful truth

Tuesday May 2, 2017 - Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto, accusing him of being a tribal bigot.





Speaking a day after the Deputy President admonished him against wooing Kalenjins into the National Super Alliance (NASA), the Bomet Governor accused Ruto of preaching ethnicity during his tour of Narok South over the weekend.





He lambasted the DP of inciting locals against NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, using the 2008 Mau evictions.





“Using the Mau evictions which the Deputy President himself was involved in is unfortunate,” Ruto said during Labour Day celebrations in Bomet.





He also warned Ruto to keep off his affairs and stop criticizing his decision to join NASA and work with Raila Odinga.





“Raila, and as per our agreement, will only be in office for five years. That provides a better chance for me to be President, which I have been thinking about all this time,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST