Is KAMANDA really headed home? Jubilee Party officially gave JAGUAR the Starehe ticket

The Jubilee Party’s Appeal Tribunal invalidated the nomination of Maina Kamanda as the Starehe Constituency winner of the party primaries held last week and handed the nomination to Charles Njagua Kanyi.





Making the announcement on Tuesday evening, the tribunal favoured Njagua, popular known as Jaguar, who had filed a petition claiming that he won the nomination.





Jaguar and his supporters had been protesting at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi, appealing to the party to overrule the Starehe Returning Officer’s declaration of Kamanda as the winner.





They claimed that Maina rigged the elections by bribing the Returning Officer who announced him as the winner of the nominations.





Maina has however said he will vie as an independent candidate and his name must be on the ballot come August.





Jaguar will now compete for the Starehe parliamentary seat in the August General elections alongside Steve Mbogo of ODM and activist Boniface Mwangi of Ukweli Party.





