Is Jubilee paying ALAI Sh 200,000 a month to spread propaganda? The TRUTH revealed.

Popular blogger, Robert Alai, has refuted claims that the Jubilee Government has employed him to be part of Uhuru’s campaign social media team that keeps on spreading propaganda.





Rumours went round on social media indicating that the Government was giving Alai a montly salary of Ksh 200,000 and a house allowance of Ksh 20,000.





Alai refuted these rumours and blamed NASA desperados for spreading propaganda on the alleged Government offer.





According to Alai, he has not been employed by the Government but he would take the job if given a chance.





Alai , who was once an ardent supporter of Raila, also revealed that he will vote for Uhuru.

Here’s what he posted on his official facebook age.





Being a blogger means that I have to research and write things which are read by you. I start conversations, inform, entertain and educate. Meaning that if people are not discussing what I write then I am not relevant.





One thing I said yesterday is that I cannot work for someone for Ksh 200,000. For politics, I believe in owning a cause then being part of the ideology. That doesn't mean that I despise or look down upon those working for 200k and below. Just that if I was left to work for someone for that much, I'd rather get self-employed and earn even 50k.





Some claim that I brag that I earn more than 200k but I "FUNDRAISED" for my legal problem. Who doesn't fundraise? Aga Khan, Ruto, Uhuru, Raila, Red Cross, Chandaria? So when they fundraise you think they are poorer than you? IDIOTS!!!





Ati, "you live in Eastlands in a rental" but you earn over 200k!! Again, IDIOTS!! Who told you that everyone should spend all their money on rent or buy property in the unplanned concrete slums of Nairobi.





Wacheni ufala!!!!!





For the record, I have not been employed by government but if an assignment is offered, I will consider it on case by case basis.





REMINDER: NASA desperados please know that attacking, concorting or imagining all kinds of desperate stories on me won't win you votes. You need to campaign, knock doors, convince more people to vote for your methuselah. I will never be broken by your untruths. Only Raila will get more billions in your blind idiocy. You are pawns. Pathetic pawns who don't know that your poverty and buffoonery is Raila's wealth.





I will vote for President Uhuru whether you kithni or ndekni. Kama inauma, BURST!!!!!





