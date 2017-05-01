Internship Opportunity in Kenya - Finance

UPO (Unlimited Profit Opportunities) Limited is a medium-sized financial advisory firm licensed to practice financial consulting, offering professional services including: Business Consulting; Business Mentoring; Financial Solutions; Project Management and Training.

The firm has clients spanning corporate organizations, SMEs and SACCO Societies.

We are offering an internship programme for student who need work experience; to be trained and gain various skills in the area of profession.

Below is an open position and requirements.

Financial Analyst

· Degree in Finance or Economics

· Basic knowledge in accounting

· Good in Microsoft word and Excel.