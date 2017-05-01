Internship Opportunity in Kenya - Finance

UPO (Unlimited Profit Opportunities) Limited is a medium-sized financial advisory firm licensed to practice financial consulting, offering professional services including: Business Consulting; Business Mentoring; Financial Solutions; Project Management and Training.
The firm has clients spanning corporate organizations, SMEs and SACCO Societies.
We are offering an internship programme for student who need work experience; to be trained and gain various skills in the area of profession.
Below is an open position and requirements.
Financial Analyst
·         Degree in Finance or Economics
·         Basic knowledge in accounting
·         Good in Microsoft word and Excel.

We are looking for students with integrity, competence, passionate and a team player, interested candidates can apply at hr@upo.co.ke.

   

