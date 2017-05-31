Internship Opportunities in Kenya – Copywriter

Copywriter Internship

The Genesis Technology Partners is one of the world’s leading digital media service providers, delivering an extensive portfolio of large, fast-growing digital projects in different continents. A global web and mobile enterprise, its reach is rooted across Russia, Ukraine, Asia and Africa through its subsidiary arms.

We launched our Kenyan subsidiary Tuko.co.ke, a digital news media portal for the Kenyan market that broke boundaries in digital content and technology, making Tuko.co.ke in under 2 years become the number 1 digital portal in the country, ranked alongside google and youtube as the most popular platforms visited by Kenyans.

Responsibilities

· Genesis Interactive is looking for a qualified copywriter intern to join our digital advertising team. You will be involved in award-winning strategic creative content development and execution;

· Collaborate with the creative and business teams to translate business goals into unique marketing and service experiences

· Participate in the creative experience content strategy and thought leadership for the content dispersed on the Agency’s platforms and make the Agency brand into a thought leader in digital marketing and advertising in the market

· Participate in creative brainstorms, client briefs and pitches; working with the team to create and pitch award-winning pitches and campaigns that win over the client

· Conceptualise digital campaigns, social media applications, websites, banner campaigns, direct concept & copy development (eCRM, direct, DM)

· Develop copy for digital elements of multichannel campaigns

· Effectively communicate the Agency’s service offering with supporting rationale and thought processing that addresses business and client needs, consequently driving lead conversions

· Attend client consultations with the account management team to clarify and internalize the brand’s requirements and core messages

· Extend global marketing strategies into effective, unique digital marketing experiences online

· Work with the team and build an unrivalled online community that evolves to own the online share of voice in digital marketing in Kenya and Africa as a whole via the social communities you build, having high engagement rates and a large following

· Familiarize yourself with advertising and promotional material used by competitors and understand the class of consumers the advertiser desires to reach and target advertising to their tastes

· Stay up-to date in new creative technologies and analyze new trends and data to identify unique opportunities for the Agency and its clients

· Guard against production of deceptive copy or advertisements that may lead to consumer confusion

· Scrutinize the syntax and semantics of copy

· Work on multiple projects at the same time

Qualifications

· People with digital marketing knowledge and experience, who are looking to break boundaries.

· Go beyond the norm and do something big, reinvent advertising as we know it and make their mark.

· If you have the passion, have an excellent command of the English language and a proven track-record for creating winning copy/ content, we have the place for you.

How to Apply

Interested applicants, kindly email your CV to recruitment@gmedia.tech