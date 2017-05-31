Internship Opportunities in Kenya – Copywriter

The Kenyan DAILY POST 00:00

Copywriter Internship
The Genesis Technology Partners is one of the world’s leading digital media service providers, delivering an extensive portfolio of large, fast-growing digital projects in different continents. A global web and mobile enterprise, its reach is rooted across Russia, Ukraine, Asia and Africa through its subsidiary arms.
We launched our Kenyan subsidiary Tuko.co.ke, a digital news media portal for the Kenyan market that broke boundaries in digital content and technology, making Tuko.co.ke in under 2 years become the number 1 digital portal in the country, ranked alongside google and youtube as the most popular platforms visited by Kenyans.

Responsibilities

·         Genesis Interactive is looking for a qualified copywriter intern to join our digital advertising team. You will be involved in award-winning strategic creative content development and execution;
·         Collaborate with the creative and business teams to translate business goals into unique marketing and service experiences
·         Participate in the creative experience content strategy and thought leadership for the content dispersed on the Agency’s platforms and make the Agency brand into a thought leader in digital marketing and advertising in the market
·         Participate in creative brainstorms, client briefs and pitches; working with the team to create and pitch award-winning pitches and campaigns that win over the client
·         Conceptualise digital campaigns, social media applications, websites, banner campaigns, direct concept & copy development (eCRM, direct, DM)
·         Develop copy for digital elements of multichannel campaigns

·         Effectively communicate the Agency’s service offering with supporting rationale and thought processing that addresses business and client needs, consequently driving lead conversions
·         Attend client consultations with the account management team to clarify and internalize the brand’s requirements and core messages
·         Extend global marketing strategies into effective, unique digital marketing experiences online
·         Work with the team and build an unrivalled online community that evolves to own the online share of voice in digital marketing in Kenya and Africa as a whole via the social communities you build, having high engagement rates and a large following
·         Familiarize yourself with advertising and promotional material used by competitors and understand the class of consumers the advertiser desires to reach and target advertising to their tastes
·         Stay up-to date in new creative technologies and analyze new trends and data to identify unique opportunities for the Agency and its clients
·         Guard against production of deceptive copy or advertisements that may lead to consumer confusion
·         Scrutinize the syntax and semantics of copy
·         Work on multiple projects at the same time

Qualifications

·         People with digital marketing knowledge and experience, who are looking to break boundaries.
·         Go beyond the norm and do something big, reinvent advertising as we know it and make their mark.
·         If you have the passion, have an excellent command of the English language and a proven track-record for creating winning copy/ content, we have the place for you.
How to Apply
Interested applicants, kindly email your CV to recruitment@gmedia.tech before 31st May 2017.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno