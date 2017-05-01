Ino ni Momo, enda gym! Jealous Women attack KABOGO’s plus size wife, No Mercy!

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 04:07

Jealous women trolled the wife of embattled Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, when they were involved in a lot of PDAs infront of the cameras.

Kabogo held his wife’s hand like a gentleman and kissed her before he addressed a press conference to announce that he was vying for the Kiambu Gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate.


A lady shared a photo of Kabogo’s plus-size wife walking hand in hand with her husband and some of the comments that followed are nasty.

“Ino ni momo (this is a momo).” One lady said.

Nauza slimming pills” Another one added.

Look at...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno