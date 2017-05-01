I’m ready to die in August protecting my votes but will never allow UHURU to win again - RAILA declares

Saturday May 27, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said his team will protect their votes by all means during the August elections to prevent President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, from rigging.





Speaking in West Pokot yesterday, Raila said there will be no jokes this time round and that he is ready to die protecting NASA votes.





He instructed NASA agents and party officials to arm themselves with an updated voters’ register to guard against rigging of elections in August.





Raila asked the party officials to capture the..



