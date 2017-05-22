I'm proud of my big NY()NY()S and I will never reduce them' – S3XY actress tells haters (LOOK)

Monday, May 22, 2017 - Popular actress, Mercie Asiedu, who always turns heads because of her humongous ‘milk shakes’ has told critics that she is happy with the huge twins.





In a recent interview, Mercy, a popular Ghanaian actress said:





“Why will I be bothered about the size of my br@ast which is a gift from God? God gave everyone what fits them. Some have big butt@cks and others have big bre@sts. I have big bre@st and I am so proud of it,”





“I will never want to reduce it under any circumstance. I am so proud I love to flaunt it because it is natural. It is partially a reason why I got my husband. He is crazy about it and admires it so much.”





