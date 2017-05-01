I’m not KIKUYUs’ enemy, it is time they pay RAILA for ‘KIBAKI tosha’ and his father for ‘KENYATTA tosha’

Wednesday May 31, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has defended himself against accusations that he is an enemy of the Kikuyu community.





Speaking at Orange House in Nairobi on Wednesday when he welcomed a delegation of Kikuyu community leaders who defected from TNA to ODM, Raila said that he has always been portrayed as a person who dislikes the Gikuyu community and who would easily hit back at the community should he gain power.





He also said most politicians like President Uhuru Kenyatta and Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria refer to him as Kimundu (Evil person) whenever they..



