I’m 100% sure that I’ll beat UHURU in August - RAILA assures NASA as he reveals his secret numbers

Sunday May 7, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has exuded confidence of beating Uhuru Kenyatta for the Presidency in the August 8th General Election.





Speaking during an interview, Raila said NASA has numbers to floor Jubilee in the August polls and told his supporters not to worry at all.





He noted that the Opposition had over 10 million votes out of the 19 million votes expected to be cast in August.





“We are 10 million man and woman strong. The figures have changed substantially, this is going to be a completely different match from the one in 2013,”Raila said.





The former PM claimed that his numbers had been boosted by ANC Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who went it alone in 2013.





“The third Presidential candidate in 2013 is now with us in NASA. It is now a two-horse race. Remember Mudavadi got 500, 000 votes and there could have been a run-off had he been with us,” he said.





