I’ll give UHURU/ RUTO jobs if I win the Presidency but I will jail ANNE WAIGURU - RAILA ODINGA

Friday May 19, 2017 - National Super Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has promised to give President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, jobs once he wins the August 8 th General Election.





Speaking to journalists on Thursday in Kibera, Nairobi, after verifying his biometric registration data, Raila said that he had no issue with the two leaders adding that he will not lock them up in prison if he assumes power.





“We do not have a problem with...



