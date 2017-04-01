If you missed it! UHURU pays glowing tribute to departed Churchill Show comedian AYEIYA.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message of condolence to the family and friends of comedian Emmanuel Makori popularly known as Ayeiya, who perished in a fatal road accident last Friday.





The comedian was in the company of his wife and two friends who survived and were rushed to Kenyatta National hospital when the accident occurred near Catholic University.





The Head of State posted a message on twitter saying that Mr. Makori will be remembered for his signature greetings, Ayeiya…Poa Poa!