IEBC mulls disqualifying UHURU from August polls and this is why - RAILA may win 'unopposed'
Wednesday May 31, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have been put on notice not to use State resources during the campaigns.
This is in accordance with the Election Offences Act, 2016, which makes it illegal for Presidential candidates to use public resources to campaign.
The Act outlaws the use of public officers or security organs to coarse voters into supporting a particular candidate or..
