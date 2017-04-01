I won’t declare myself President if UHURU beats me - RAILA ODINGA disappoints supporters again

Friday May 5, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has reiterated that the National Super Alliance (NASA) would run a parallel tallying center to that of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





Speaking during an interview with Hussein Mohammed of Citizen TV, Raila said the parallel tallying center would seal loopholes for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Party to steal the election.





Asked if the intention of the parallel tallying center is to declare himself President if Uhuru beats him and is announced the President by the IEBC, Raila said the center will just be used to compare figures with those of the IEBC and will not be used to declare him winner if he loses.





However, he said he will only accept defeat if the elections would be free and fair, otherwise he will resort to plan B which excludes going to court.





