I will vote for UHURU - ALAI says and tells RAILA’s supporters to go kiss a transformer.

Fiery blogger, Robert Alai, has finally revealed the person he will vote in as President in the up-coming General Elections.





Alai, who was once an ardent supporter of “Baba”, disclosed that he will vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta.





According to Alai, Raila is the “Lord of Poverty” who misuses his supporters to enrich himself.





He told Raila’s supporters to continue being blinded like fools because he is not taking them anywhere.





“Raila will get more billions in your blind idiocy.” He told his supporters.





This is what Alai posted;





REMINDER: NASA desperados please know that attacking, concorting or imagining all kinds of desperate stories on me won't win you votes. You need to campaign, knock doors, convince more people to vote for your methuselah. I will never be broken by your untruths. Only Raila will get more billions in your blind idiocy. You are pawns. Pathetic pawns who don't know that your poverty and buffoonery is Raila's wealth.





I will vote for President Uhuru whether you kithni or ndekni. Kama inauma, BURST!!!!!





The Kenya DAILY POST