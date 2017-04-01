I will vie for Presidency in 2022 if UHURU beat me in 2017 - RAILA says he is still very young.

Friday May 5, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said that he will vie for the Presidency in 2022 if he fails to win the August 8 th General Election.





In an interview with Citizen TV’s presenter, Hussein Mohamed, Raila said that he will be a one term President if NASA wins the August 8 th poll.





He said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which they signed with other NASA principals binds him to vie for one term as President.





"But if the alliance does not win the August election, the agreement will not hold water." said Raila.





The former Prime Minister also dismissed fears that the coalition will disintegrate in the event the team loses the presidential poll.





"Even if 2 members walk out, the coalition will remain intact," Raila said adding that he is confident that NASA will trounce Jubilee in the forthcoming poll.





The Kenyan DAILY POST