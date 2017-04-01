I will send RUTTO and his Chama cha Mashinani home in August – Confident LABOSO says.

Sotik MP, Joyce Laboso, has said that she is confident of trouncing Bomet Governor, Isaac Rutto, in the upcoming General Elections in August.





Laboso, who last week won the Jubilee Party ticket to vie for the Bomet gubernatorial seat said that the Jubilee nominations were tougher, compared to the upcoming contest against the Bomet Governor.





“For me, Jubilee nominations were the tougher battle. This is because South Rift is 100 per cent Jubilee zone and earning the ticket is very competitive. But now that I am running against other parties, I am confident I will win,” said Laboso.





She added that Governor Ruto, who is also the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader, did a big mistake by joining the opposition coalition, National Super Alliance (NASA).





She said that the South Rift region is a Jubilee Party stronghold and residents cannot support NASA.





Laboso said Jubilee Party is a development oriented party unlike NASA which is full of selfish leaders who are only interested with sharing power.





The Kenyan DAILY POST