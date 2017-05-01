I will not steal your money because I have enough money for my family - IGATHE tells Nairobians.

Friday May 19, 2017 - Nairobi Deputy Governor candidate, Polycarp Igathe, has told Nairobians that him and Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, are ready to transform Nairobi to one of the best cities in Africa if not in the World.





In an interview with KTN on Friday , Igathe said that he accepted to be Sonko’s running mate because he wanted to lead Nairobians to the Promised Land and not to loot their property and their taxes.





Igathe noted that for..



