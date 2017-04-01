I will not cling to power like KIBAKI; I’ll be a one-term President – RAILA ODINGA tells KALONZO

Sunday May 7, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has moved to allay fears among the National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals that he will cling to power beyond 2022.





Raila, who was picked as the NASA flag bearer by his colleagues last week and endorsed by his own ODM Party on Friday , assured his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, that he will hand over to him after he finishes his term in 2022.





He reiterated the NASA deal that he will only be a one term President after which he will pass over the baton to the next in line.





“We will disabuse the notion that political deals are meant to be broken. I will engage politics of honour, decency and integrity devoid of greed and conspiracy. I will only serve for one term and pass over the mantle,” Raila said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST