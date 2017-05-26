I will not campaign or fund UHURU anymore going forward - PETER KENNETH shocks everyone

I will not campaign or fund UHURU anymore going forward - PETER KENNETH shocks everyoneNews 08:51
Friday May 26, 2017 - Aspiring Nairobi Governor, Peter Kenneth, has vowed to concentrate on his campaigns to clinch the Nairobi gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate in the August 8thpolls.
Speaking during an interview with the media, Kenneth, who has been an ardent supporter of Jubilee and President Uhuru Kenyatta, said he will not campaign for Uhuru anymore because his focus will be on his own campaigns.
He noted that even though he supports Uhuru’s re-election, he will not waste his time and money to campaign for him as he has been doing.
“From now going forward, I will not campaign for Uhuru but...
Page 1 2
well said pk. you never campaigned for him in 2013. 2. we know you as a spoiler having tried in 2013 to aid RAO IN dividing the central vote now you are kideros project aimed at fighting sonko. we can see you from far sir. you will be suprised as sonko get all jubilee votes in nairobi for you to suffer humilliation as in 2013. time will tell