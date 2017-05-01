I will hang myself if RAILA wins August poll - RUTO dismisses NASA’s 10 million vote victory

Saturday May 20, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 10 million vote victory slogan as a pipe dream.





Speaking yesterday, Ruto said the National Super Alliance (NASA) cannot marshal 10 million votes that they are talking about in the August 8th General Election.





He noted that the Opposition was using imaginary figures to give their supporters false hope saying he would commit suicide if..



