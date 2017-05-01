I will defeat UHURU with more than 10 million votes, he is going to Gatundu and RUTO to Sugoi

Wednesday May 17, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said that he is confident of beating President Uhuru Kenyatta with more than 10 million votes in the August 8th General Election.





Speaking in Gusii Stadium on Wednesday , Raila said NASA has taken measures to ensure 95 per cent voter turnout in Nyanza and Western, which are his strongholds.





“When we say that we will get more than 10 million votes, we are not joking.”





“We mean business," Raila said.





But he expressed worry following the number of voters who..



