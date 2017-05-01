I will continue abusing UHURU, he is nobody to me and he will get zero votes in Coast - JOHO says

Saturday May 27, 2017 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has said that he will continue abusing and disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta until he respects Coast residents.





Speaking when he unveiled Professor William Kingi as his running mate on Thursday , Joho said President Uhuru Kenyatta has done little to change the lives of Coast residents.





The County boss said he will not desist from..



