I will continue abusing UHURU, he is nobody to me and he will get zero votes in Coast - JOHO says

..questioning President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, as long as he remains Governor.





“We are witnessing modern injustices perpetuated by the current regime.”





“I will not tire to stand up against Uhuru for the sake of our people,” Joho said.





He further accused the President of using funny projects to hoodwink residents into supporting his re-election bid.





He also urged Kenyans to vote the Jubilee administration out in August and vote in NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, because he is a visionary man who is capable of addressing all problems facing Kenyans.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



