I was labelled a ‘kafir’ for saving Christians in Mombasa – Emotional HASSAN JOHO says.

Wednesday May 17, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has claimed that he was labeled a Kafir (Muslim name for non believer) when he helped Muslims and Christians co-exist in the coastal city in 2014.





Speaking on Tuesday during the launch of the Mombasa County Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (MCAP-PCVE), Joho said in 2014, he went to the Salvation Army Church near Masjid Musa which had been razed in protest against the police raid.





He said after visiting the church, he was barred from accessing a mosque with Muslims terming him as Kafir.





"Naturally, I expected backlash from..



