I was beaten by MWANGI wa IRIA unfairly and I will not participate in repeat polls - JAMLECK KAMAU

Sunday May 21, 2017 - Kigumo MP, Jamleck Kamau, has bowed out of the Murang’a gubernatorial race and admitted that he was beaten by incumbent Governor Mwangi Wa Iria during the just concluded Jubilee Party primaries.





Speaking on Saturday, the lawmaker further announced that he will not be participating in a repeat of the Jubilee Party primaries as directed by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal.





"Despite the tribunal ruling, I am happy that the court vindicated me.”





“However, I will not be..



